Thai firefighter spraying water
Bangkok

Electrical Fire Near Central Ladprao Leaves 2 Hospitalized

By TN / September 20, 2018

BANGKOK — A tangle of overhead utility cables caught fire near a Bangkok shopping mall early Wednesday morning, sparking a blaze that injured two people.

Police said the fire broke out at about 1am across from the Central Plaza Lardprao, which spread to two nearby photo shops. Firefighters were able to bring the Chatuchak district blaze under control within 30 minutes.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English

