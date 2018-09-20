Airport scare sparks security overhaul

Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) will install fingerprint and face-recognition equipment at Suvarnabhumi airport by the end of next year, following recent criticism of its security measures.
The airport, in Samut Prakan, came under fire from netizens last Friday after it was revealed two women were allowed to enter a restricted area so they could meet South Korean actor Lee Jong-suk as he was picking up his luggage at one of the baggage carousels.
