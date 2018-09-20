HTML code displayed on a PC
Pattaya

Twenty Chinese Nationals arrested after running scam websites from Pattaya

By TN / September 20, 2018

Pattaya – Twenty Chinese citizens were arrested this week in two raids in Pattaya and were charged with opening websites to deceive their compatriots in China.

Chon Buri police chief Maj Gen Nanthachart Supamongkol and Pattaya’s Pol Col Chitdecha Songhong held a press conference to announce the results of the raids on Tuesday, September 18th, 2018.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

