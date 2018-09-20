Twenty Chinese Nationals arrested after running scam websites from Pattaya





Pattaya – Twenty Chinese citizens were arrested this week in two raids in Pattaya and were charged with opening websites to deceive their compatriots in China.

Chon Buri police chief Maj Gen Nanthachart Supamongkol and Pattaya’s Pol Col Chitdecha Songhong held a press conference to announce the results of the raids on Tuesday, September 18th, 2018.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

