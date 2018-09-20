Scheduled blackout to affect airport area

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang Office has announced that electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Thalang tomorrow (Sept 21), including areas around Phuket International Airport.
The blackout is scheduled to be from 9am to 4:30pm, while works are carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket News
