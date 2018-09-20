North, South Korean Leaders in Fact Proclaimed End of State of War – Seoul

North Korea and South Korea signed an agreement in defence sector as well as a joint statement following the results of the summit in Pyongyang.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have in fact proclaimed the end of the state of war, the South Korean presidential spokesperson said on Wednesday.
“Leaders of the South and the North have in fact announced the end of the war on the Korean Peninsula by their agreements,” the spokesperson said.
