Korean Families Separated by War Begin Three-Day Reunion





A cross-border reunion between families divided by the Korean War is off to a heartwarming start, with families from both North and South Korea meeting for the first time in decades.

From Monday to Wednesday, a group of 89 elderly and frail South Koreans will visit with North Korean family members in the Kumgang resort in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the official name of the North. After that, another group of 83 North Koreans will visit with families in the Republic of Korea, as the South is officially known.

During that time, the families are expected to get around 11 hours of face time together, Yonhap News Agency reported.

