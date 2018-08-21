Heavy Storm Surprises Hajj Pilgrims in Mecca





TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Stormy weather and heavy rain surprises over 2 million Muslim pilgrims in Saudi Arabia on Sunday on the first day of the annual hajj ritual.

Worshippers arrived in Saudi Arabia last week for the ritual, which retraces the route Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) took 14 centuries ago.

Several hours of heavy rain and thunderstorms forced pilgrims to take cover in tents and trudge through puddles, with civil defense warning of possible flooding throughout the evening but denying any adverse effects on the rituals.

