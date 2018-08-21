Apparent drug mule hauling meth nabbed in Chiang Rai





A 21-year-old woman was arrested in Chiang Rai on Monday evening driving a motorcycle allegedly laden with two cardboard boxes containing 100,000 methamphetamine pills.

The woman identified only as Pin was stopped by tipped-off Border Patrol police at 5.30pm in Ban Payang, Mae Sai district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

