Yamaha Spark RX Aero Sport
North

Apparent drug mule hauling meth nabbed in Chiang Rai

By TN / August 21, 2018

A 21-year-old woman was arrested in Chiang Rai on Monday evening driving a motorcycle allegedly laden with two cardboard boxes containing 100,000 methamphetamine pills.

The woman identified only as Pin was stopped by tipped-off Border Patrol police at 5.30pm in Ban Payang, Mae Sai district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close