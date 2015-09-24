Hundreds were killed during a stampede in Mina, near the Muslim holy city of Mecca, as two million people were performing the traditional haj pilgrimage, according to the Saudi Civil Security Service.
At least 717 people lost their lives and 863 sustained injuries in a stampede that occurred on the third day of the annual Muslim haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.
2 thoughts on “Stampede Near Mecca Leaves 717 Dead, 863 Injured”
717 x 72 virgins = 51624 virgins awarded to those muslim pilgrims.
Allah Snackbar!