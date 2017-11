SURIN: Three suspects fleeing a murder case in a southern province were caught in Muang district after attending a wedding party of a friend in Ubon Ratchathani on Wednesday, after almost six months on the run.

The suspects were travelling when their van was stopped on Liang Muang Road in Surin’s Muang district by Crime Suppression Division police and local officers on Wednesday afternoon.

