Police have arrested a 20-year old man under suspicion that he stabbed to death a 16-year old student on the pedestrian overpass on Charunsanitwong road in Bangkok’s Taling Chan area on the night of Oct 31.

With the help of CCTV system at the crime scene and surrounding areas, metropolitan police nabbed the suspect the following night. The suspect whose name was withheld, however denied he killed the victim.

By Thai PBS