PHUKET: Police investigating the death of a Chinese tourist who was killed when the motorbike she was riding slammed into roadside power pole early yesterday morning (Nov 1) say they have confirmed that the woman was speeding and that alcohol was not a factor in the deadly accident.

Maj Akkaradech Pongprom of the Phuket City Police identified the woman as Zhang Qimei, 31.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

The Phuket News