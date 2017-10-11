Chinese tourist, 18, resuscitated at Koh Poda east of Phuket

PHUKET: An 18-year-old Chinese tourist on a ‘snorkelling’ excursion with a group of friends drowned and was resuscitated by park officials at 4pm yesterday (Oct 10) after swimming without a life jacket or snorkel at Koh Poda in Ao Nang, Krabi.

“Mr Gnan Shengvu was on a longtail snorkelling trip from Ao Nang Beach with a group of about six friends. They went snorkeling to see the coral in front of Poda Island beach,” said Chief Security Officer of the Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park Mr Theerayut Boonlert.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News