Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Home > South > Chinese tourist, 18, resuscitated at Koh Poda east of Phuket

Chinese tourist, 18, resuscitated at Koh Poda east of Phuket

Railay Beach, Krabi
TN South 0

PHUKET: An 18-year-old Chinese tourist on a ‘snorkelling’ excursion with a group of friends drowned and was resuscitated by park officials at 4pm yesterday (Oct 10) after swimming without a life jacket or snorkel at Koh Poda in Ao Nang, Krabi.

“Mr Gnan Shengvu was on a longtail snorkelling trip from Ao Nang Beach with a group of about six friends. They went snorkeling to see the coral in front of Poda Island beach,” said Chief Security Officer of the Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park Mr Theerayut Boonlert.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

German Bar Owner Murdered On Koh Samui Island

Breaking News

Two Thai women caught with drugs at border

Chaweng in Koh Samui island

Frenchman Slams Motorbike into Garbage Truck, Dies

Leave a Reply