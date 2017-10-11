Foreign Volunteer Cops Accused of Extorting Phuket Businesses

PHUKET — The chief of tourist police on Phuket on Tuesday declined to discuss accusations that two volunteer members of his force targeted foreign business owners and migrant workers in a racketeering scheme.

Reached for comment on the accusations made in a video published Sunday to Facebook, tourist police commander Col. Thongchai Wilaiprom said he had work to do and ended the call. The provincial immigration police commander said Monday he had instructed his deputies to look into the accusations.

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English