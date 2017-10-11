Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Korat: Van rear-ends truck parked on road after earlier crash

Mittraphap Road, Korat province
NAKHON RATCHASIMA – Nine people on their way to make merit in Sakon Nakhon were hurt when the van they were travelling in rear-ended one of two trucks involved in an earlier accident in Sikhiu district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The crash occurred near kilometre markers 93-94 on Mittraphap Road in tambon Lad Buakhao around 12.25am, said Pol Capt Theerapong Pinitmontri, duty officer at Sikhiu police station in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

PRASIT TANGPRASERT
BANGKOK POST

