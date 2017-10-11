Mahasarakham and Uthai Thani warn residents along rivers of possible runoff

MAHASARAKHAM, 10th October 2017, (NNT) – Officials in Thailand’s Mahasarakham and Uthai Thani provinces have issued flood warnings to residents living along the Chi and Chao Phraya Rivers.

According to the Governor of Mahasarakham, more water is flowing into Ubol Ratana reservoir in Khon Kaen, prompting officials to discharge water at a rate of 34 million cubic meters per day. Surface runoff is very likely, said the governor, while warning residents and farmers along the Chi River to brace themselves for a deluge.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau Of Thailand