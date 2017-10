A Chiang Mai temple which is taking care of about 700 abandoned children and orphans has appealed for urgent donations of sanitary napkins for girls.

The Donchan Temple in Moo 2 in Tambon Tha Sala of Muang district said most Buddhist followers do not make merit by giving napkins to monks, so the temple is in urgent need of napkins for the girls aged 12 to 15.

