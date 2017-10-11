Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Turkish and Armenian Christians gather to discuss Genocide, peace

Diyarbakir’s Surp Giragos Armenian Apostolic Church
PanARMENIAN.Net – Turkish and Armenian Christians recently gathered together in Calvary Chapel for a reconciliation chapel service hosted by the department of history and the department of biblical and theological studies, The Biola University Chimes reveals.

The moderator, a youth pastor of Armenian descent, led three Turkish and one Armenian panelists in discussions about Turkish and Armenian peace.

Over a hundred years have passed since the Armenian Genocide when the Ottoman Empire murdered and drove out over 1.5 million Armenians. The Genocide began in 1915 near the start of the first World War. Nearly two million Armenians lived in the Ottoman Empire in 1915, but after the war, less than 400,000 remained. Despite these numbers and historians’ claims, the Turkish government denies the existence of the Genocide to this day.

