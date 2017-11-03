AirAsia looks to boost Phuket tourism with new connection to Khon Kaen

PHUKET, 2nd November 2017 (NNT) – AirAsia is looking to enhance Phuket’s tourism industry by launching a new regional connection between the resort and Khon Kaen.

AirAsia has held a press conference to announce its latest regional connection, Phuket-Khon Kaen. The event was overseen by both Phuket Airport Director, Petch Chancharoen and AirAsia Manager for Phuket Airport, Arun Lilapantisiti, who explained that Phuket is one of AirAsia’s main flight hubs and had seen robust growth across the first three quarters of this year with all routes maintaining a Load Factor average of 86 percent. The airline previously increased to 18 flights daily its Bangkok-Phuket connection, adding an early morning flight to the schedule.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau Of Thailand