PHUKET: Thai AirAsia from March 30 will fly daily direct flights connecting Phuket with Pattaya in a push to connect Thailand’s two main foreign tourist beach resort destinations.

Starting March 30, Flight FD1101 will depart Phuket International Airport’s Domestic Terminal at 12:50pm daily, touching down at U-Tapao, about 40km from Pattaya by road, at 2:10pm.

The Phuket News