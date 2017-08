PHUKET: Chalong Police are currently investigating what they say is the murder of a 20-year-old female Myanmar national who was found dead in a room in Rawai early this morning.

At 1:40am today (Aug10), Inspector of Investigation Lt Col Thada Sodarak of the Chalong Police received a report from a local resident that a young female had been found murdered in a room behind a restaurant in Moo 6, Rawai.

Full story: thephuketnews

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News