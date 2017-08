Snake is off the menu at a Bangkok restaurant after a mass raid on Wednesday night sparked by complaints that wildlife was being consumed there.

A 20-strong team of police officers and officials from the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department’s “Wild Hawk” task force stormed the restaurant – Luang Toto on Srivara Road in Wang Thong Lang district – in time to find two plates of chopped snake freshly served to diners’ tables.

By The Nation