On Friday April 7th at around 11:00am, emergency services were called to investigate a dead body and horrific murder at a 2 story town house in Pattaya.

At the scene, police found the body of a 69 year old Thai man lying on the bathroom floor. Both his hands and feet were tied up, and his head was covered by some underwear. He had suffered some injuries which indicated that he had been tortured before eventually being murdered.

Full story: Pattaya One

By Pattaya One