Pattaya woman demands 5,000 baht before she will return iPhone she found in 7/11 saying she’s within her rights

PATTAYA: — A Pattaya woman who found an iPhone on the counter in 7/11 would not return it to the owner unless she paid her 5,000 baht for “looking after it”.

The owner offered her 1,000 baht but this was not enough to satisfy her. So the police were contacted.

Full story: Thaivisa News

Thaivisa / RD NEWS CH 3