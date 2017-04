Thousands of gamblers, Thai and foreign tourists were stranded at the Thai-Cambodian border checkpoint at Chong Sai Tako pass of Ban Kruat district of Buriram province after border authorities disallowed them to cross over to visit the newly built casino at the border.

The entry ban to the Cambodian casino, which was officially opened yesterday was restricted only to outside visitors and gamblers.

By Thai PBS Reporters