Trump Says Denuclearization Of Korean Peninsula To Start ‘Very Quickly’

U.S. President Donald Trump says the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula will start “very quickly” after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which he says was a “tremendous success.”

Trump and Kim signed an unspecified document after a 45-minute face-to-face meeting and broader talks between their delegations at a luxury hotel on Singapore’s Sentosa island on June 12.

Trump called it a “very important” and “pretty comprehensive” document but refused to elaborate, saying just that “both sides are going to be impressed with the result.” The document is set to be given to reporters later.

Trump announced he would hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. local time, while Kim reportedly left the island to return home.

The summit was the first between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.

