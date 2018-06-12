Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Home > News > Austrian Chancellor Threatened Via Internet Over Shutting Mosques

Austrian Chancellor Threatened Via Internet Over Shutting Mosques

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz
TN News 0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz receives threats on social networks over recent decision to close several mosques in the country, the Oesterreich newspaper reported, citing the Federal Chancellery.

According to the newspaper, Kurz started receiving death threats on Facebook. The Chancellery also confirmed that the relevant information was received by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism.

The media outlet added that the personal protection of Kurz and some ministers had been enhanced.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Yingluck Shinawatra invites Thais to join on Dec 5 as HM the King makes public appearance

Soi Cowboy, Bangkok

Sole foreigners barred from running business

Durian fruits

Alibaba buying 800,000 durians from Thailand after Jack Ma’s e-commerce magic stunt

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close