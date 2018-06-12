Austrian Chancellor Threatened Via Internet Over Shutting Mosques

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz receives threats on social networks over recent decision to close several mosques in the country, the Oesterreich newspaper reported, citing the Federal Chancellery.

According to the newspaper, Kurz started receiving death threats on Facebook. The Chancellery also confirmed that the relevant information was received by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism.

The media outlet added that the personal protection of Kurz and some ministers had been enhanced.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International