Thai Milk apologizes over spoiled milk delivered to school

BANGKOK, 12 June 2018 (NNT) – Patai Udom Sueksa School has suspended the distribution of milk to students after finding several boxes inconsumable despite not reaching their expiration date with Thai Milk Dairy Cooperative Ltd., which was authorized by the Dairy Farming Promotion Organization (DPO) to supply the milk, issuing a letter of apology and explaining the issue was a matter of sealing and transportation.

President of Thai Milk Dairy Cooperative Ltd. Chawengsak Sanguanwongwijitr explained the problematic batch of school milk was produced on April 18 and was affected by the malfunctioning of one of four package sealing machines. The improperly sealed cartons could not withstand the stresses of transport, especially due to the fact that some transports exceeded a limit of eight stacks. Resulting leaks in seals allowed the milk to turn. Chawengsak said the machine has since been fixed and the batch has been recalled.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand