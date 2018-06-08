Austria to Close 7 Mosques, Expel ‘Several’ Foreign-Funded Imams – Chancellor

Friday, June 8, 2018
Vienna in Austria
The decision follows the outcomes of the probe into photos of children in mosques backed by Turkey playing dead and reenacting the World War I battle of Gallipoli.

Austria Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday Vienna will expel “several” foreign-funded imams and close seven mosques in a crackdown on “political Islam.”

The decision was made after an inquiry into photos that were made in an Austrian mosque. The showed boys wearing military uniforms, marching, saluting, carrying Turkish flags in reenaction of 1915-16 battle of Gallipoli, which saw the defeat of the allied forces by the Turks during the World War I.

