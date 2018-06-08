Turkish Elections: Voting Begins at Customs Gates

Friday, June 8, 2018
Flags of political parties before the Turkish elections in Şile, Turkey
TN Asia 0

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Turks living abroad began voting on Thursday for the June 24 presidential and general elections at customs gates and foreign missions.

The voting process at custom gates of Istanbul’s Ataturk and Sabiha Gokcen airports started at 8.00 a.m. local time (0500GMT).

Turks also started voting at the Kapikule and Ipsala border gates in the northwestern Edirne province and at the Derekoy border gate in the northwestern Kirklareli province, Anadolu Agency reported.

“I am very happy to have cast the first vote here. We love our country so much,” said Suheyla Kara, who was the first expatriate to cast a vote at Kapikule border gate.

She was traveling to the central Konya province from Belgium.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

TN
