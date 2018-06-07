Thursday, June 7, 2018
Erdogan’s Supporters Post Video With Cyprus Shown as Turkish Territory

Prime Minister of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party has posted a video that includes the map of Turkey, complete with the contested island of Cyprus.

The Nationalist Movement Party of Turkey, which supports Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has posted a video showing the contested island of Cyprus — a sovereign country in its own right — as Turkish territory.

Most of the video depicts children playing in the wild, but then it changes to a map of Turkey, marked with the party’s three crescent moon logo.

