At Least 130 Killed, Wounded in Twin Blasts at Baghdad Shiite Mosque

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – At least 130 people were killed and wounded Wednesday in a deadly explosion near a Shiite mosque in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, a security source was quoted as saying.

“Two bombs went off near an ammunition cache placed in a Shiite mosque in the Shiite bastion of Sadr City in Baghdad, leaving 20 people killed so far,” the source told Alghad Press, the Iraqi News website reported.

“Up to 110 people were also wounded as a result of the explosion,” the source pointed out, adding that security forces rushed to the blast site and opened a probe into the matter.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

