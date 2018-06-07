Giant Mosque Slated for Construction in Sweden’s ‘Little Mogadishu’

At 5,000 square meters, the new mosque in one of Stockholm’s immigrant districts that is a fixture on the government’s list of “extremely vulnerable areas,” rife with crime and urban blight, will have 18 domes and cost SEK 100 million ($11.5 million).

The construction company NCC and the Rinkeby fundraising foundation are working together to construct a large Mosque in the district of Rinkeby in northwest Stockholm, the company reported in a press release.

According to the design proposal by architect Johan Celsing, the new 18-dome mosque will measure 5,000 square meters and include prayer rooms, classrooms, a café and a gym. Although the parties are currently still working on the design, the total cost construction cost was estimated at SEK 100 million ($11.5 million).

