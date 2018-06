BANGKOK, 7th June 2018 (NNT) – Thirty fireboats will be deployed in provinces that border the Chao Praya and Mekong Rivers.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation regarding the use of fireboats on the two rivers.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand