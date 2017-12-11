Upper Thailand enjoying wintertime tourism

BANGKOK, 11th December 2017 (NNT) – The North and Northeast of Thailand have enjoyed constant tourist arrivals over the long weekend. Many travelers are drawn to the region’s cold weather, natural beauty, and ancient archaeological sites.

In Bueng Kan, Bueng Khong Long Ban Tong Subdistrict is offering boat tours of the lotus-filled lagoon. The water body is the site of a diverse ecosystem of ducks, geese, and swans, as well as tropical pitcher plants or monkey cups. Visitors also marveled at the mountain backdrop of Phu Sing, Phu Thok, Phu Wua, and Phu Langka National Park.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand