Upper portion of Thailand coping with cold weather

KHON KAEN, 8 November 2017 (NNT) – State agencies in the upper portion of Thailand have begun to mobilize assistance for locals and their livestock contending with rapidly falling temperatures.

Administrative officials in Khon Kaen province have coordinated with private sector organizations to pass out 300 blankets to locals in a remote area of Nam Pong district, to help them cope with the cold. Blankets have already been passed out to those in need in 26 districts of the province.

