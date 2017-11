NONG KHAI, 1st November 2017 (NNT) – Temperatures in the northeastern part of Thailand have dropped as winter officially arrives.

In Nong Khai province, the temperature dropped to about 19 degrees Celsius last night and remained so until this morning. Small fishing boats and large vessels on the river, are taking precautions due to strong winds and currents.

