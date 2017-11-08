Wednesday, November 8, 2017
Home > Phuket > ‘Violent attack’ in Brit tourist’s plea for fundraising exposed as fake

‘Violent attack’ in Brit tourist’s plea for fundraising exposed as fake

Patong in Phuket
TN Phuket 0

PHUKET: The British man who claimed his leg was broken when he was mugged at gunpoint in a violent attack in Phuket last Thursday (Nov 2) fled the island with his wife this morning (Nov 7) on a flight to Dubai before before police could present him with CCTV evidence showing him jumping from a hotel balcony in Patong.

Michael Laverty, a 50-year-old Army veteran, and his wife Denise, both from Newton Aycliffe, Durham, northeast England, launched a fundraising campaign to pay for hospital bills after Mr Laverty suffered multiple leg fractures.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Phuket night market

Aggressive British beggar beaten on Bangla, Phuket

Bangkok power line cables

Water and electricity shut-off tomorrow in parts of Wichit, Phuket Town

Breaking News

Hotel cook drowns at Phuket beachside lake

Leave a Reply