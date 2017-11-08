‘Violent attack’ in Brit tourist’s plea for fundraising exposed as fake

PHUKET: The British man who claimed his leg was broken when he was mugged at gunpoint in a violent attack in Phuket last Thursday (Nov 2) fled the island with his wife this morning (Nov 7) on a flight to Dubai before before police could present him with CCTV evidence showing him jumping from a hotel balcony in Patong.

Michael Laverty, a 50-year-old Army veteran, and his wife Denise, both from Newton Aycliffe, Durham, northeast England, launched a fundraising campaign to pay for hospital bills after Mr Laverty suffered multiple leg fractures.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News