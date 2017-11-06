British man mugged at gunpoint on first day of birthday trip with wife to Thailand

A DREAM holiday turned into a nightmare for a husband and wife when he was robbed at gunpoint and left so badly hurt he needed emergency surgery.

Mik Laverty was mugged during he and wife Denise’s first full day in Thailand and now the couple’s friends are raising money towards his treatment and to help get them home.

The couple, from Newton Aycliffe, travelled to the Phuket region on Thursday to celebrate Army veteran Mr Laverty’s 50th birthday.

Full story: thenorthernecho.co.uk

Catherine Priestley

The Northern Echo