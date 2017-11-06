Monday, November 6, 2017
Floods remain as waters fall in central region

2011 Thailand Floods
ANG THONG, 6 November 2017 (NNT) – Despite the Chao Phraya River’s water level subsiding, Ang Thong province has continued to contend with high waters.

Residents of Ang Thong’s Pa Moke district have continued to live in tents setup along Pongpeng-Bangban road due to their homes being hit by floodwaters over 2 meters deep. After over a month of taking refuge on the roadside, the locals have begun making incense sticks to supplement their income. Some have moved back to their homes but have to use row boats for travel and are still dependent on necessity bags given out by authorities. A total 5 districts of the province has been impacted by flooding with 7,188 Rai of farmland damaged.

