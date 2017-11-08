Mother claims panic made her throw baby from condo

PATTAYA: A young woman arrested for tossing her new baby from the 17th floor of a condominium has told police she had panicked after giving birth to the child, fathered by a foreigner.

Natechanok Nokyung, 20, confessed to having thrown her baby from a condo window in Sai Song Road in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district on Monday evening. The dead infant’s body was discovered in a torn plastic shopping bag on the ground at the base of the building about 6pm.

