CHON BURI: Police are looking to track down the parents of a newborn baby boy dropped to the ground from a highrise condominium in Pattaya beach town on Monday evening.

The dead infant was found in a plastic shopping bag at the base of an 11-storey condominium in Sai Song Road in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district around 6pm. The baby had severe head injuries.

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST