6 bridges in Bangkok are in need of urgent repairs

Six bridges in Bangkok are in need of urgent repairs, but maintenance cannot be undertaken now until the City Hall has received the funding needed to carry out the work.

Mr Thiti Songcharoenkit, director of the construction division of the Office of Civil Works of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, said Monday that inspectors from his office had carried out inspection of more than 1,000 concrete bridges in the City and found out that six of them are in need of urgent repairs, with some of them such as the Bang Sue bridge has never been repaired for the past 40 years.

