Tuesday, November 7, 2017
Dozens Injured in Bus Accident in West Malaysia

The driver of a bus heading to the Malaysian capital reportedly lost control of the vehicle that crashed into a road divider and overturned.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The Star news outlet, quoting police officials, the bus was en route from the northwestern town of Sungai Petani to the country’s capital Kuala Lumpur.

At least 27 people were injured in the bus accident in western Malaysia, four of them received serious injuries, a police official reported.

