Man Arrested near White House

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The Secret Service arrested a man near the White House on Monday, after they had been told to be on the lookout for a man who allegedly threatened to kill “all white police” there.

Monday afternoon, police in Montgomery County, Maryland, alerted the US Secret Service that the man planned to go to Washington with the purpose of killing officers at the White House, according to a USSS statement. About an hour later, Secret Service officers spotted him on Pennsylvania Avenue near Lafayette Park, according to the statement. He was arrested without incident. Officials say charges are pending.

US Secret Service said the man, Michael Arega of Dallas, was officially charged with making felony threats, and was not armed with a weapons at the time of his arrest, CNN reported.

The Secret Service’s protective intelligence division was notified at about 2:55 p.m. ET to be on the lookout for Arega, who the Montgomery County Maryland Police Department said was heading to Washington for the purpose of killing “all white police” at the White House, according to the statement. The Secret Service spotted him at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET.

