Muslim Teen’s Memorial Set on Fire in Washington

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The memorial for a Muslim teen murdered near a Virginia mosque was set on fire in Dupont Circle in Northwest Washington on Wednesday, according to fire officials.

DC Fire said they responded to the scene at about 8:30 a.m. and found the remains from the memorial for 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen on fire at the Dupont Memorial Fountain on Connecticut Avenue NW, FOX 5 website reported.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. DC Police said 24-year-old Jonathon Soloman of South Carolina was arrested in connection with the fire.

The United States Park Police said Soloman was setting several items from the park on fire and it did not appear that he was intentionally targeting items from Nabra’s memorial.

Officials said the fountain did not appear to sustain any permanent damage and Soloman was charged with vandalism.

A large group gathered in Dupont Circle and around several major cities to honor Nabra, who was killed during a suspected road rage incident as she walked to a mosque in Fairfax County early Sunday morning, according to police.

