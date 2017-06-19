Man charged with murder in killing of teenage Muslim girl in Virginia

Yesterday, police charged 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres with murder for assaulting and killing a 17-year-old Muslim girl, Nabra, in Virginia near Washington DC. Her body was found in a pond near Sterling, Virginia around 3 PM, local time, yesterday. Her remains were identified by All Dulles Area Muslim Society mosque (ADAMS) in Sterling, and her relatives.

Nabra was last seen yesterday morning. She, along with four or five Muslims of her age were near the mosque, returning from a restaurant, when they were attacked by a driver. All but Nabra ran to the mosque. She was reported missing around 4 AM. Nabra used to attend the early morning prayers held by ADAMS in the last ten days of Ramzan — the holy month for Muslims.

According to the Fairfax County police, “An investigation determined she was walking outside with a group of friends when they got into a dispute with a man in a car. It appears the suspect, Darwin A Martinez Torres, 22, of Sterling, got out of his car and assaulted the victim. Her friends could not find her and police were called to help.”

The suspect, Torres, was found driving near the pond where Nabra’s body was discovered. Detectives obtained a murder warrant yesterday evening. The detectives told the victim’s mother, Sawsan Gazzar, that Nabra was hit by a metallic rod. A baseball bat was discovered near the pond.

“I think it had to do with the way she was dressed and the fact that she’s Muslim. Why would you kill a kid? What did my daughter do to deserve this?” the victim’s mother said.

