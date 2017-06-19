Volunteer diver dies after installing artificial reef off Phuket

PHUKET: Police are hoping to confirm the cause of death of a 35-year-old volunteer diver who fainted soon after resurfacing from assisting in a government project to install an artificial reef at Racha Yai Island, south of Phuket, yesterday (June 18).

Lakkhana Sakunphong, from Krabi, was among 26 divers working together under a project by the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Phuket office to install an artificial reef at Kon Kae Bay, The Phuket News was told.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News