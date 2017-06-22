FBI probing Michigan airport stabbing as ‘terrorism’

PanARMENIAN.Net – The FBI said it is investigating as an “act of terrorism” a knife attack on a Michigan airport police officer on Wednesday, June 21 by a man yelling “Allahu Akbar,” AFP reports.

The suspect, who is in custody and cooperating with investigators, is a Canadian resident in his 50s named Amor Ftouhi, FBI special agent David Gelios told a news conference.

“We’re investigating this incident today as an act of terrorism,” he said.

Security camera footage showed Ftouhi lingering at Bishop International Airport with baggage before pulling out a 12-inch knife, yelling “Allahu Akbar” and stabbing an officer in the neck in a non-secured, public area, police said.

The injured officer, a 16-year veteran of the airport police force identified as Jeff Neville, was out of surgery and in stable condition, state police said.

Neville wrestled Ftouhi to the ground after the assault, police said.

Full story: panarmenian.net

