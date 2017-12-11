Monday, December 11, 2017
Both Parents Charged Over Line Group Toddler Rape

Skyline of Phitsanulok
PHITSANULOK — Police said Monday said they now have in custody a mother and stepfather accused of sexually assaulting their toddler and selling the footage to a Line group they’ve traced to Bangkok.

The unidentified stepfather was captured and charged Sunday after eluding police three days after the child’s mother was arrested. Both now stand charged with violating the Computer Crime Act, human trafficking and sexually assaulting a child. They allegedly uploaded at least three videos showing their rape of the 25-year-old woman’s 3-year-old son to a Line group that paid them 400 baht every time they did so.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English

